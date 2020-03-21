​Serie A: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) a fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus

“Bună ziua tuturor. Vreau doar să vă anunţ că am primit rezultatele testului Covid-19 şi atât Oriana cât şi eu am fost testaţi pozitiv. Din fericire suntem în stare perfectă. Vă mulţumim pentru mesaje”, a notat Dybala pe Instagram.
Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC