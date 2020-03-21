Español
​Serie A: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) a fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 21 martie 2020, 21:06 Sport | Fotbal


Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala
Foto: Twitter - UEFA Champions League
​Fotbalistul Paulo Dybala, legitimat la Juventus Torino, a anunţat, sâmbătă, că el şi iubita au fost testaţi pozitiv cu coronavirus, potrivit News.ro.

“Bună ziua tuturor. Vreau doar să vă anunţ că am primit rezultatele testului Covid-19 şi atât Oriana cât şi eu am fost testaţi pozitiv. Din fericire suntem în stare perfectă. Vă mulţumim pentru mesaje”, a notat Dybala pe Instagram.

Dybala este al treilea jucător de la Juventus infectat cu coronavirus, după Daniele Rugani şi Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala şi iubita sa Oriana Sabatini se află în autoizolare de la 11 martie, când s-a făcut anunţul referitor la Rugani.

Juventus Torino a confirmat situaţia lui Paulo Dybala; “Paulo Dybala a fost testat şi rezultatul a fost pozitiv cu Covid-19. El se află în izolare la domiciliu de la 11 martie. Va fi monitorizat în continuare. Se simte bine şi este asimptomatic”, a precizat gruparea italiană.

View this post on Instagram

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto @orianasabatini como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC Ciao a tutti, volevo informarvi che abbiamo appena ricevuto i risultati del test Covid-19 e sia io che Oriana siamo risultati positivi. Fortunatamente siamo in perfette condizioni. Grazie per i vostri messaggi. Un saluto a tutti! \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on


Cazuri de coronavirus în fotbal


În Serie A au fost înregistrate până acum 14 cazuri (în rândul jucătorilor). Sampdoria a confirmat cele mai multe cazuri - şapte: Bartosz Bereszynski, Fabio Depaoli, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby şi Manolo Gabbiadini.

De la Fiorentina au fost infectați cu COVID-19 următorii jucători: Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone și German Pezzella. De asemenea, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi și Paulo Dybala de la Juventus au fost diagnosticați cu noul coronavirus.

Hellas Verona a confirmat un caz de infectare cu COVID-19: Mattia Zaccagni.

În Premier League, Mikel Arteta, antrenorul lui Arsenal, a fost testat pozitiv, precum și jucătorul Callum Hudson-Odoi de la Chelsea. Joi (12 martie), The Guardian a anunțat că trei fotbaliști de la Leicester (fără a le da numele) au fost și ei depistați pozitiv cu Covid-19.

În Liga a doua din Germania (Bundesliga 2), echipa Hannover 96 are două cazuri: Timo Hubers şi Jannes Horn. De asemenea, FC Nurnberg a intrat în carantină după ce unul dintre fotbaliştii săi, Fabian Nurnberger, a fost depistat pozitiv pentru coronavirus.

Vineri (13 martie) a fost confirmat primul caz în rândul fotbaliștilor profesioniști din Franța. Este vorba despre atacantul sud-coreean Hyun-jun Suk (28 de ani) de la Troyes, echipa aflată pe locul 4 în Ligue 2.

În Bundesliga au fost confirmate până acum două cazuri: fundaşul Luca Kilian de la Paderborn și un jucător de la Hertha Berlin.

În LaLiga, primul caz de coronavirus a apărut duminică (15 martie): Ezequiel Garay (Valencia). Valencia a dezvăluit luni (16 martie) că 35% din personalul său, jucători și antrenori, a fost testat pozitiv.

Espanyol Barcelona are șapte membri din prima echipă şi din staff-ul antrenorilor infectați cu coronavirus, în timp ce Deportivo Alaves a confirmat 15 cazuri, dintre care trei jucători.


