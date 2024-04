Huge congrats to Anca Todoni who has won her 1st WTA tour level main draw match! And she had to work for it. Losing the 1st set, she had to make a hard fought comeback and moves on to R2. Anca Todoni defeated Lucrezia Stefanini 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/7KqK7jbDnR