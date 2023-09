Happy Birthday to Simona Halep \uD83C\uDF82\uD83C\uDF88



• 2 Grand Slam titles.



• 24 career singles titles.



• 9 WTA 1000 titles.



• 64 weeks spent at world #1.



• 373 consecutive weeks spent in top 10 (8th longest in WTA history).



• 1st Romanian to win a Wimbledon Singles title.



