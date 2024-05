Marketa came out on fire and took control of the 1st set. Ana then refocused and was able to take the 2nd to force a decider. In the 3rd set, Ana took a quick 3-1 before Marketa took the match back to win it. Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ana Bogdan 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/euzYNIxwcy