Ronaldo Nazario: “The Ballon d'Or should go to him [Lionel Messi], without a doubt. What Messi did in the World Cup was special. It reminded me of the campaigns of Pelé and Maradona.” @TNTSportsBR @footballontnt \uD83C\uDF15\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7✨ pic.twitter.com/DiTYw4gUmZ