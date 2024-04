3 - With her R16 victory over Jelena Ostapenko in Madrid, Ons Jabeur has reached her third WTA-1000 QF on clay since 2020. Only Iga Swiatek (four) has currently made more WTA-1000 QFs on the surface over that span. Shrewd.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/9xkDE2m61p