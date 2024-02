Goran Ivanisevic says Novak Djokovic was healthy against Sinner, & if he had to lose to someone he’s glad it was Jannik:



“Sooner or later he had to lose, we were all aware of that. It's just a shame that it happened this way, but against Sinner if you're not 100%, you have… pic.twitter.com/4MAR6qYnJg