16-year-old Mirra Andreeva has made her presence felt on the WTA Tour!



Breakthrough runs in Madrid, Roland Garros and Wimbledon saw her soar into the Top 50 of the WTA Rankings, and is rewarded with a nomination for the Best Newcomer of the Year.



[\uD83D\uDCF8: Tim Clayton/Corbis] pic.twitter.com/b2CSFNbdj3