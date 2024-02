Karolina Pliskova gets it going! \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFB



Former world no.1 holds off an inspired challenge by qualifier Sinja Kraus in her debut at Transylvania Open.#TO2024 \uD83C\uDFBE\uD83E\uDDDB\uD83C\uDFFB‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gStLaAHXNS