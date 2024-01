Sumit Nagal beats Bublik 6-4 6-2 7-6(5) at the Australian Open



Last year, he was outside of the top 500.



He said he had just 900 euros in his bank account at 1 point.



It’s not easy to admit that, but his story was raw, honest, & real.



He made $120,000 today. And he deserves… pic.twitter.com/Ddfv6ofZ4m