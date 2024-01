What started out looking like a nice quick victory for Sori, turned into a nightmare loss. Sorana started the match getting a bagel and then up 3-0 in the 2nd. But after that Yafan raised her game and Sori didnt, and it cost her. Yafan Wang defeated Sorana Cirstea 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/8KFcORtlHY