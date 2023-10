So Hugo, how was your work today? \uD83E\uDD37



Hugo: Yeah… Saving 3️⃣ matchpoints and beating \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEAJan-Lennard Struff 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(11) \uD83E\uDD2F#EuropeanOpen | #ATPTour | #Tennis | #Antwerp | #Gaston



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV

pic.twitter.com/fN2gk3OGyU