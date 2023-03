Number of matches played to reach 100 wins by World No. 1s:



131 - McEnroe (aged 19)

132 - Alcaraz (aged 19)

135 - Agassi (aged 18)

137 - Nadal (aged 19)

138 - Wilander (aged 18)

140 - Becker (aged 20)



