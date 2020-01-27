Español
Lumea sportului, în lacrimi după moartea lui Kobe Bryant - Mesaje emoționante postate pe rețelele sociale

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Luni, 27 ianuarie 2020, 10:46 Sport | Teamball


Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant
Foto: Twitter - Basketball HOF
Vestea morții lui Kobe Bryant a căzut ca un trăsnet în lumea sportului, iar reacțiile curg neîncetat pe rețelele de socializare. Foști și actuali sportivi din întreaga lume, printre care Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic, Nadal, Gică Hagi sau Nadia Comăneci, și-au exprimat tristețea în mediul online.

Kobe Bryant, în vârstă de 41 de ani, a murit duminică, împreună cu fiica lui în vârstă de 13 ani şi alte şapte persoane, după ce elicopterul în care se aflau s-a prăbuşit în apropiere de Los Angeles.

Reacțiile personalităților din NBA:

Luka Doncic: "Nu tu! RIP mamba! Îți mulțumesc pentru tot ce ai făcut pentru lume".

Dwyane Wade: "Nu.. Dumnezeule, nu"

CJ McCollum: "Nu îmi spuneți că asta este adevărat. Nu Kobe"

Kevin Love: "Doamne, te rog, nu. Asta nu poate fi adevărat".

Dennis Rodman: "Sunt devastat să aud vestea morții prietenului meu, Kobe Bryant. Rugăciunile mele merg spre soția sa, Vanessa, spre copii săi și spre familia Lakers".

Scottie Pippen: "Sunt șocat. Cuvintele nu pot descrie ce simt. O zi incredibil de tristă și de tragică".


Bill Russell: "Jeannine și cu mine suntem absolut șocați să auzim despre pierderea unuia dintre oamenii mei preferați și uneia dintre cele mai bune minți de baschet din istoria jocului! Inimile și rugăciunile noastre sunt cu Vanessa și fetele sale".

Dirk Nowitzki

Mesaje din lumea fotbalului:

Lionel Messi: "Am rămas fără cuvinte... Gândurile mele se îndreaptă către familia lui Kobe și către prietenii lui. A fost o plăcere să-l cunosc și să petrecem timp împreună. Un adevărat geniu ne-a părăsit".





Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sunt profund întristat să aud de vestea morții lui Kobe Bryant și a fiicei lui Gianna. Kobe a fost o adevărată legendă și o sursă de inspirație pentru atât de mulți. Condoleanțele mele familiei și prietenilor și familiilor care au pierdut membri în accident".

Francesco Totti: "Sunt onorat că te-am cunoscut. Campion pe teren și în afara lui. Odihnește-te în pace, Kobe Bryant".

Iker Casillas: "Nu pot să cred. Am rămas mască. Gândurile mele se îndreaptă spre familia sa, spre prietenii săi și spre lumea baschetului și al sportului în general. Odihnește-te în pace, Kobe".


Gerard Pique: "Odihnește-te în pace, Mamba".
Andres Iniesta: "Teribil. Foarte trist. Gândurile și rugăciunile mele sunt cu tine și cu familia ta. Odihnește-te în pace".
Kylian Mbappe
Neymar: "Zi tristă pentru noi în sport, pentru fani și mai ales pentru prietenii si familia lui Kobe".
Luka Modric: "O adevărată legendă. Greu de crezut. Ne va fi dor de tine, Kobe".

Gheorghe Hagi: "Cumplită veste. Unul dintre cei mai mari baschetbaliști din toate timpurile. R.I.P. Kobe Bryant".





Raheem Sterling

Mohamed Salah

Ce au scris jucătorii de tenis:

Novak Djokovic: "Inima mea plânge cu adevărat după știrile de azi. Kobe a fost un mare mentor și un prieten pentru mine. Tu și fiica ta veți trăi pentru totdeauna în inimile noastre. Nu există cuvinte pentru a exprima cele mai profunde simpatii față de membrii familiei Bryant."

Rafael Nadal: "M-am trezit în această dimineață cu vestea oribilă a morții tragice a unuia dintre cei mai mari sportivi din lume. Kobe Bryant, fiica sa Gianna și alți pasageri. Condoleanțele mele către soția și familii. Sunt în stare de șoc".
Garbine Muguruza
Karolina Pliskova


Stan Wawrinka


Alte reacții după moartea lui Kobe Bryant:

Nadia Comăneci: "Este oribil și trist să văd moartea legendei, Kobe Bryant".



Lindsey Vonn


At a loss for words. #RIP Kobe and Gigi

Donald Trump


Barack Obama


NBA



