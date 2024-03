\uD835\uDC0F\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC06\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC01\uD835\uDC11\uD835\uDC04\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC0A\uD835\uDC12 \uD835\uDC0D\uD835\uDC04\uD835\uDC16 \uD835\uDC06\uD835\uDC11\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC14\uD835\uDC0D\uD835\uDC03 \uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC77\uDB40\uDC6C\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC7F



Jackson Page is through to his first ranking quarter-final after wrapping up a 5-2 victory over Mark Selby. \uD83D\uDC4F #WorldOpen pic.twitter.com/vl9Th9mkTM