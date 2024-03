\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC1B\uD835\uDC2C\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC25\uD835\uDC2E\uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC1E \uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC21\uD835\uDC2B\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC25\uD835\uDC25\uD835\uDC1E\uD835\uDC2B \uD83E\uDD29



Hossein Vafaei defeats Ronnie O'Sullivan in an incredible final frame decider and progresses into the quarter-finals of the #WorldOpen \uD83D\uDCA5 pic.twitter.com/QUOmA1Ytzl