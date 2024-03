PAGE KNOCKS OUT HIGGINS! \uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC77\uDB40\uDC6C\uDB40\uDC73\uDB40\uDC7F



A brilliant win for the Welshman who survives a threatening comeback from Higgins to win 5-3 - into the third round he goes!#WorldOpen