HUGE win for Anca Todoni. Playing the WTA125 in San Luis Potosi, she made it to the main draw through qualifying. In an epic 4 hour long match she was able to get the win over the #3 seed. Anca Todoni defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 5-7, 7-5, 7-6. pic.twitter.com/63LJv1vTmZ