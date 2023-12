Emma Raducanu is expected to return to tennis at the Australian Open with protected ranking of 103 \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA



As it stands, she will have to go through qualifying or be granted a wildcard.



The 2021 US Open champion has not played a match since April after three surgeries\uD83E\uDD15 pic.twitter.com/t6FTXGK9Lq