Happy Birthday to Emma Raducanu \uD83C\uDF88\uD83C\uDF82



\uD83D\uDD391st qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title



\uD83D\uDD391st British woman to win a Grand Slam Singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977



\uD83D\uDD39Youngest Grand Slam Champion since Maria Sharapova



\uD83D\uDD39Career high ranking #10



\uD83D\uDD39Former British world #1



In… pic.twitter.com/NPUW3cnonq