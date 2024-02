"You've got to have one of the two: a \uD835\uDC20\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC1D \uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC1E\uD835\uDC1C\uD835\uDC21\uD835\uDC27\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC2A\uD835\uDC2E\uD835\uDC1E or a \uD835\uDC94\uD835\uDC8F\uD835\uDC90\uD835\uDC90\uD835\uDC8C\uD835\uDC86\uD835\uDC93 \uD835\uDC83\uD835\uDC93\uD835\uDC82\uD835\uDC8A\uD835\uDC8F!" \uD83E\uDDE0



Ronnie O'Sullivan explores John Astley's strategy against Mark Williams \uD83D\uDDE3️@ronnieo147 | @rachelcasey11 | #WelshOpen pic.twitter.com/ZBAQk5E9dc