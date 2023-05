MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS IN MONACO!!! \uD83C\uDFC1\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDF89



The Dutchman wins a dramatic dry/wet race with Fernando Alonso finishing second and Esteban Ocon taking third with a stellar drive \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/09wqvTFp6f