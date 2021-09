Doliu în motociclism - Un pilot din Supersport 300 a decedat la doar 15 ani

⚫️ Following a serious incident during Race 1 of the Motul Spanish Round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Dean Berta Viñales.



