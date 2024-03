\uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC65\uDB40\uDC6E\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC7F\uD83D\uDD1C Tammy Abraham (26) is slowly returning for AS Roma! Today, he'll work partially with the full squad with hope to return to the bench soon, reports @AliprandiJacopo.



He's been out for around 285 days with ACL injury, so really big moment. \uD83D\uDFE1\uD83D\uDD34 pic.twitter.com/IEFMaN4pHP