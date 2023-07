Ousmane Dembélé has just asked Barça for formal ‘permission’ to negotiate with PSG \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34\uD83D\uDD35



Dembélé wants to follow all the correct steps.



⚠️ There’s still feeling this could not be done in time to activate La Liga €50m clause in 9h — but trying to agree with different ways. pic.twitter.com/WVQaFsxc9P