Excl: Bournemouth have completed the agreement to sign Andrei Radu as new goalkeeper from Inter, here we go \uD83C\uDF52\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4



Romanian GK joins on loan with option to buy clause not mandatory.



Radu will undergo medical tests as new Bournemouth player on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qBb7kBfyUm