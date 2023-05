Napoli president De Laurentiis: “I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way”. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDEC #transfers



“I’ve already activated and triggered the option to extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract for next season”, tells Rai. pic.twitter.com/s7mEtNE1zA