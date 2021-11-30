Robert Lewandowski, învinsul zilei - Ce a postat polonezul după încă un Balon de Aur câștigat de Messi

Messi a câștigat Balonul de Aur în 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 și 2021.
Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!\uD83D\uDC4F I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support\uD83E\uDD1C\uD83E\uDD1B pic.twitter.com/I6j4BtluYS— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 29, 2021
- Balonul de Aur: Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG)
- Atacantul anului: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munchen)
- Cel mai bun tânăr jucător (Trofeul Kopa): Pedri (Barcelona)
- Cel mai bun portar (Trofeul Yashin): Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
- Clubul anului: Chelsea Londra
- Fotbal feminin: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona).
Lewa, ultimii doi ani au fost ai tăi!