Robert Lewandowski, învinsul zilei - Ce a postat polonezul după încă un Balon de Aur câștigat de Messi

A fost văzut de către mulți câștigător al Balonului de Aur, dar nu a fost să fie nici de această dată. Robert Lewandowski a fost marele învins al galei de la Paris, atacantul celor de la Bayern Munchen pierzând în fața lui Lionel Messi.



Argentinianul a câștigat al șaptelea trofeu, iar polonezul a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu premiul pentru "atacantul anului".



La finalul galei, Lewa a avut un mesaj de transmis prin intermediul contului personal de Twitter.



"Felicitări câștigătorilor galei Balonului de Aur 2021 (Lionel Messi și Alexia Putellas), felicitări și jucătorilor nominalizați.



Eu am câștigat premiul "Atacantul anului", dar niciun fotbalist nu poate câștiga un premiu individual fără o echipă puternică în spate și fără sprijinul fanilor. Mulțumesc pentru suport!", a punctat Lewandowski pe contul său de Twitter.



Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!\uD83D\uDC4F I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support\uD83E\uDD1C\uD83E\uDD1B pic.twitter.com/I6j4BtluYS