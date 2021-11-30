Español
Robert Lewandowski, învinsul zilei - Ce a postat polonezul după încă un Balon de Aur câștigat de Messi

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 30 noiembrie 2021, 9:13 Sport | Fotbal


Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski
Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP / Profimedia
A fost văzut de către mulți câștigător al Balonului de Aur, dar nu a fost să fie nici de această dată. Robert Lewandowski a fost marele învins al galei de la Paris, atacantul celor de la Bayern Munchen pierzând în fața lui Lionel Messi.

Argentinianul a câștigat al șaptelea trofeu, iar polonezul a fost nevoit să se mulțumească doar cu premiul pentru "atacantul anului".

La finalul galei, Lewa a avut un mesaj de transmis prin intermediul contului personal de Twitter.

"Felicitări câștigătorilor galei Balonului de Aur 2021 (Lionel Messi și Alexia Putellas), felicitări și jucătorilor nominalizați.

Eu am câștigat premiul "Atacantul anului", dar niciun fotbalist nu poate câștiga un premiu individual fără o echipă puternică în spate și fără sprijinul fanilor. Mulțumesc pentru suport!", a punctat Lewandowski pe contul său de Twitter.
Messi a câștigat Balonul de Aur în 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 și 2021.


Câștigătorii premiilor:
  • Atacantul anului: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munchen)

  • Cel mai bun tânăr jucător (Trofeul Kopa): Pedri (Barcelona)

  • Cel mai bun portar (Trofeul Yashin): Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)
  • Clubul anului: Chelsea Londra

  • Fotbal feminin: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona).
    defapt... (Marţi, 30 noiembrie 2021, 9:17)

    Ismail Paine de circ [utilizator]

    .. el cred ca era in mod normal castigatorul, nu puricele care nici n-a atins mingea in ultimele 9 luni, doar a varsat niste drame in servetel.
  • +4 (4 voturi)    
    Discutabil. (Marţi, 30 noiembrie 2021, 9:22)

    Jolly Roger [utilizator]

    Balonul de Aur de anul ăsta parcă a fost oferit împotriva lui Ronaldo, nu pentru merite fotbalistice!

    Lewa, ultimii doi ani au fost ai tăi!


