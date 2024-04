Jaqueline today showed why you never give up on a set, down 5-1 in the 1st she went on to win the next 6 games to take the set. Then in the 2nd she continued to winning, a total of 11 in a row on the road to taking the match. Jaqueline Cristian defeated Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/ZQKq81x5yn