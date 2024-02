25th Tour-level QF \uD83D\uDD13 @HumbertUgo defeats Murray 6-2 6-4 to advance in Dubai. @DDFTennis | #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/U6T4TBEI1L

Forehand hit to \uD835\uDC29\uD835\uDC1E\uD835\uDC2B\uD835\uDC1F\uD835\uDC1E\uD835\uDC1C\uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC27 \uD83E\uDEF6@HumbertUgo secures the first set 6-2 over Murray.@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/b09x1Hp2cm