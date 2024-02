Is this one of the craziest tennis stats ever?



Novak Djokovic has more weeks as #1 after the age of 30 than every other man in tennis history combined.



Djokovic: 189 weeks

Nadal + Federer + Murray + Agassi + Lendl + Connors + Newcombe combined: 188 weeks



Unreal longevity. pic.twitter.com/dzKYZ1wnQd