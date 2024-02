That was a rollercoaster ride \uD83C\uDFA2!



Veronika Kudermetova is back to winning ways with a 6-0, 1-6, 6-0 win over Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.



Superb stuff in the deciding set, regrouping after a slight hiccup. pic.twitter.com/qoOK9BPQUG