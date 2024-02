Karolina is a champion once again! \uD83C\uDFC6



A perfect week for the former world No.1 ends with a great performance in the final against Ana Bogdan \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFB\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83C\uDFFB



Pliskova’s first title since 2020 and 17th overall!



Congratulations, Karolina! \uD83E\uDD73#TO2024 \uD83E\uDE84 pic.twitter.com/J8r9w2Y9rC