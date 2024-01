Elina Avanesyan reaches the third round of her maiden #AusOpen!



The 21-year-old upsets No.8 seed Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-4 to advance.



She'll face Marta Kostyuk in the next round.@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/FExvDOBHkL