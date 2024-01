\uD83C\uDFAB @MFrech97 punches her ticket to the third round! She defeats Caroline Garcia 6-4 7-6(2) - her first win over a top-20 player! #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/FicFvSakAK

Magdalena Frech d. Caroline Garcia 6-4 7-6(2)



Garcia served for the 2nd set.



But the Polish crowd immediately rallied behind Magda.



They chanted louder.



They raised her spirits.



✅1st Australian Open R3



A little love & support goes a long way.



\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1❤️ pic.twitter.com/wf8uL6ofzl