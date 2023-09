Wow!



33yo Sorana Cirstea, playing the #USOpen for the 15th time, will finally play the 2nd week, after beating #4 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4, 2h48, in one of the biggest wins of her career, to reach the last 16.



It's never too late to have the best season of your life. pic.twitter.com/VU1FBjVwRk