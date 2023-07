Carlos Alcaraz says he wouldn’t have beaten Djokovic if he lost set 2: “It’s a problem when you don’t take opportunities against a legend like Novak... If I lost the 2nd set, I probably couldn’t lift the trophy. I probably would’ve lost in straight sets.” pic.twitter.com/m1AjQDYlCt

Carlos Alcaraz on snapping Novak Djokovic’s streak:



“Being the guy to beat him after 10 years, unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something I’ll never forget. It’s great for the new generation, to see me beating him, thinking they’re capable to do it as well” pic.twitter.com/l2BrESqLE4