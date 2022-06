Could Agut week become a great week for Roberto? \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 @BautistaAgut stops Bellier's run 7-6 6-2 to set up a @MallorcaChamps final with Tsitsipas! pic.twitter.com/GrLjsDXVQ9

Rotterdam (Hard)

Monte-Carlo/Rome (Clay)

Mallorca (Grass)@steftsitsipas the first player in 2022 to reach an ATP final on 3 different surfaces \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/MO1Z3T1JHj