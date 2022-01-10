Nebunia continuă: Tatăl lui Novak Djokovic anunță că liderul ATP ar fi fost arestat în Australia

Conform presei australiene, mai multe mașini ale poliției au mers la biroul avocaților lui Djokovic de la Melbourne, acolo unde s-ar afla și liderul ierarhiei ATP.
.@DjokerNole under arrest!!!!!!!!!!— Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) January 10, 2022
Breaking\uD83D\uDCE2\uD83D\uDCE2\uD83D\uDCE2\uD83D\uDCE2 Father of @DjokerNole is telling me that they have arrested him!— Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) January 10, 2022
BREAKING: There's a big police presence at @DjokerNole's lawyer's office. @BlakeJohnson has the developing story. https://t.co/5zYfOfohG3 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/NFv4suxF5Z— 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 10, 2022
in niciun caz nu se "joaca" dupa regulile statului de drept si in cadru constitutional