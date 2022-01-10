Español
Nebunia continuă: Tatăl lui Novak Djokovic anunță că liderul ATP ar fi fost arestat în Australia

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 10 ianuarie 2022, 10:45 Sport | Tenis


Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Foto: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Srdjan Djokovic, tatăl lui Novak Djokovic, a anunțat pentru presa din Serbia că fiul său ar fi fost arestat în Australia. Informația nu a fost confirmată oficial.

Într-o intervenție pentru The Pavlovic Today, Srdjan susține că are informații conform cărora Novak ar fi fost arestat în Australia, la puțin timp după ce a câștigat procesul în urma căruia i-a fost acordată viza pentru a putea participa la Australian Open.

Jurnalista Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer anunță că Djokovic ar fi fost arestat, iar avocații liderului ATP se gândesc la un răspuns pentru această acțiune. De asemenea, ar exista riscul ca Nole să fie deportat din Australia.

Conform presei australiene, mai multe mașini ale poliției au mers la biroul avocaților lui Djokovic de la Melbourne, acolo unde s-ar afla și liderul ierarhiei ATP.

Se actualizează.






    poate o sa inteleaga mai multi oameni (Luni, 10 ianuarie 2022, 10:48)

    vox_bobuli_vox_bei [utilizator]

    ca de vreo doi ani, in cele mai multe tari se traieste in regim de lovitura de stat data de puterile executive, cu implicarea mai mare sau mai mica a puterii legislative

    in niciun caz nu se "joaca" dupa regulile statului de drept si in cadru constitutional


