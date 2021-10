Modificare de plan la Australian Open 2022: Ce se va întâmpla cu sportivii nevaccinați

\uD83D\uDC28Update on #AusOpen\uD83D\uDC28



Per email sent to WTA players just now, Tennis Australia has told WTA PC that fully vaccinated players won’t be required to quarantine or bubble at all.



Unvaccinated players will be allowed to enter, TA tells WTA, but must do 14 days of hotel quarantine. pic.twitter.com/cu4NV8abYB