VIDEO Emma Răducanu, mesaj în limba română în fața fanilor - Campioana de la US Open, ovaționată la Cluj-Napoca

"I can't talk in Romanian very well but I'll try, thank you very much, people were very kind to me and I miss you and I love Romania" \uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A Emma is the sweetest! pic.twitter.com/OqYlCyLVYq