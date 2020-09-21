Stan Wawrinka s-a despărțit de antrenorul Magnus Norman, după o colaborare de 8 ani

View this post on Instagram

Thank you ! After 8 great years together @swedennorman and I have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We have had a amazingly strong, enjoyable and hugely successful partnership. We reached the height of this sport together and I want to thank him for helping me win everything that I could ever dreamt of winning. He’s been a great coach, friend and mentor and will always be a dear friend. I want to publicly thank him for all his hard work dedication and commitment in making me a better player over the years. Winning 3 grand slams has been a life changing experience for me and I could not have done that without him. Wishing him all the best in his next chapter in his life ! ❤️\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB