Stan Wawrinka s-a despărțit de antrenorul Magnus Norman, după o colaborare de 8 ani

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Luni, 21 septembrie 2020, 19:11 Sport | Tenis


Magnus Norman si Stan Wawrinka
Magnus Norman si Stan Wawrinka
Foto: Twitter
Jucătorul elveţian de tenis Stan Wawrinka a anunţat pe contul său de Instagram că a încetat colaborarea cu antrenorul Magnus Norman, potrivit News.ro.

Sub conducerea lui Magnus Norman, Wawrinka a câştigat Australian Open, Roland Garros şi US Open.

"Mulţumesc! După 8 ani împreună, eu şi Magnus Norman am decis să ne separăm. Am avut o colaborare solidă, agreabilă şi fructuoasă. Mulţumesc că m-ai ajutat să câştig tot ce puteam visa să câştig", a scris Wawrinka pe Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you ! After 8 great years together @swedennorman and I have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We have had a amazingly strong, enjoyable and hugely successful partnership. We reached the height of this sport together and I want to thank him for helping me win everything that I could ever dreamt of winning. He’s been a great coach, friend and mentor and will always be a dear friend. I want to publicly thank him for all his hard work dedication and commitment in making me a better player over the years. Winning 3 grand slams has been a life changing experience for me and I could not have done that without him. Wishing him all the best in his next chapter in his life ! ❤️\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB

A post shared by Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka85) on







