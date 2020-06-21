Español
Grigor Dimitrov, testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus / Cu ce jucători a intrat în contact bulgarul

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 21 iunie 2020, 21:18 Sport | Tenis


Foto: Instagram
​Grigor Dimitrov, locul 19 ATP, a fost testat pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus, potrivit unui anunț făcut de acesta pe Instagram. Bulgarul a făcut testul după ce s-a simțit rău în timpul meciului cu Borna Coric (la Adria Tour, competiție disputată în Croația).

"Vreau să le transmit fanilor și prietenilor mei că am fost testat pozitiv pentru Covid-19 în Monaco", a fost mesajul lui Dimitrov.

La Adria Tour au luat parte și jucători din Top 10 ATP precum Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev și Dominic Thiem.

"Vreau să mă asigur că toți cei care au intrat în contact cu mine în ultimele zile vor fi testați și vor lua măsurile de precauție necesare.

Îmi pare foarte rău pentru orice posibilă problemă cauzată. M-am întors acum acasă și mă recuperez. Vă mulțumesc pentru sprijin și vă rog să rămâneți în siguranță și sănătoși", a adăugat bulgarul.




