Australian Open: Victorie cu set pierdut pentru Novak Djokovic

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 20 ianuarie 2020, 14:32 Sport | Tenis


Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Foto: Australian Open / Twitter
De șapte ori câștigător la Melbourne și mare favorit al caselor de pariuri, Novak Djokovic s-a calificat, luni, în turul doi de la Australian Open. Meciul nu a fost însă chiar atât de usor pe cât s-ar fi așteptat fanii sârbului, Jan-Lennard Struff (35 ATP) reușind să câștige un set în fața mult mai puternicului său adversar (7-6(5), 2-6, 6-2, 6-1).

Nole a început cursa pentru apărarea trofeului de la AO cu o victorie în patru seturi. Învins de fiecare dată la zero, Jan-Lennard Struff a stat aproape de Djokovic în primul set (pierdut cu 7-5 în tiebreak) și a reușit să îl câștige pe al treilea.

A fost un meci de două ore și 16 minute, Nole continuând competiția de la Melbourne după o victorie intensă în patru seturi.

Victoria cu Struff este una specială pentru sârb: al 900-lea succes din carieră.
În următorul meci, Djokovic va evolua cu învingătorul partidei dintre Tatsuma Ito (146 ATP, wild card) și Prajnesh Gunneswaran (123 ATP, lucky loser).

Djokovic s-a impus la Australian Open la edițiile din 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 și 2019.
Novak Djokovic și victoria:






184 vizualizari


