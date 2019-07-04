Español
​Wimbledon: Serena Williams, în turul al treilea după un meci dificil în fața slovenei Kaja Juvan

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Joi, 4 iulie 2019, 20:26 Sport | Tenis


Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Foto: wimbledon.com / twitter
​​Serena Williams a avut parte de un meci foarte dificil în turul al doilea de la Wimbledon. Slovena Kaja Juvan (18 ani, 133 WTA) i-a dat mari bătăi de cap americancei, a câștigat categoric primul set, l-a pierdut pe al doilea și a luptat pentru șansa ei în decisiv, însă nu a putut produce surpriza. Septupla campioană de la All England Club s-a impus cu 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, după o oră și 34 de minute de joc.

Pentru Serena urmează confruntarea cu Julia Goerges (Germania, favorită 18). Americanca a câștigat primele patru confruntări directe, la Roland Garros 2010, Toronto 2011, Roland Garros 2018 și Wimbledon 2018 (semifinale, scor 6-2, 6-4).

Serena a închis cu un as partida:



Competiția de la "All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club" poate fi urmărită în România în direct pe Eurosport (1, 2 și pe Eurosport Player) și LiveText și LiveScore pe HotNews.ro.


