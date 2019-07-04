​Wimbledon: Serena Williams, în turul al treilea după un meci dificil în fața slovenei Kaja Juvan

Pentru Serena urmează confruntarea cu Julia Goerges (Germania, favorită 18). Americanca a câștigat primele patru confruntări directe, la Roland Garros 2010, Toronto 2011, Roland Garros 2018 și Wimbledon 2018 (semifinale, scor 6-2, 6-4).
Serena a închis cu un as partida:
Her 105th match at #Wimbledon is a winning one.@serenawilliams is pushed all the way by 18-year-old Youth Olympics gold medallist Kaja Juvan to advance to the third round pic.twitter.com/qi8xr6PyLv— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 4 iulie 2019