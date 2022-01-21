Español
CE Handbal (m): Spania, Suedia și Norvegia, victorii în Grupa Principală II (Rezultatele zilei)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 21 ianuarie 2022, 23:19 Sport | Teamball


Campionatul European de handbal masculin din 2022
Campionatul European de handbal masculin din 2022
Foto: ihf.info
Reprezentativele Spaniei, Suediei și Norvegiei au obținut victorii, vineri, în Grupa Principală II din cadrul Campionatului European de handbal masculin din Ungaria și Slovacia.

Rezultatele înregistrate vineri în Grupa Principală II:

Rusia vs Spania 25-26
Polonia vs Suedia 18-28
Germania vs Norvegia 23-28

Clasament:

1. Spania (87-76 golaveraj) 6 puncte
2. Norvegia (92-77) 4
3. Suedia (85-73) 4
4. Germania (76-80) 2
5. Rusia (71-77) 2
6. Polonia (72-100) 0.

*Dacă echipele termină la egalitate de puncte, departajarea se face în funcție de rezultatele din meciurile directe.

Primele două clasate în Grupele Principale se califică în semifinale (28 ianuarie), în timp ce finalele au loc pe 30 ianuarie la Budapesta.

România a ratat prezența la turneul final, ultima participare a tricolorilor fiind în 1996.






