CE Handbal (m): Spania, Suedia și Norvegia, victorii în Grupa Principală II (Rezultatele zilei)

RESULT: @NORhandball \uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDF4 add another two points after a battling win vs @DHB_Teams \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA. #ehfeuro2022 main round group II is getting exciting! Erik Toft top-scores with 7 goals and is @grundfos Player of the Match \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/70EqMsqRd7— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2022
RESULT: Another win for @hlandslaget \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEA boosts their semi-final chances, but @handballpolska \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 cannot make it now - final score \uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 18:28 \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEA#ehfeuro2022 #watchgamesseemore pic.twitter.com/aRGjkcpjAR— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2022
RESULT: After a tense end to the match @RFEBalonmano \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 take a 26:25 win against @rushandball \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA. Dmitry Zhitnikov is @grundfos Player of the Match with 12 assists for his teammates \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/kxsiUcjQ3N— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2022