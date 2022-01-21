CE Handbal (m): Spania, Suedia și Norvegia, victorii în Grupa Principală II (Rezultatele zilei)

Reprezentativele Spaniei, Suediei și Norvegiei au obținut victorii, vineri, în Grupa Principală II din cadrul Campionatului European de handbal masculin din Ungaria și Slovacia.





Rezultatele înregistrate vineri în Grupa Principală II:





Rusia vs Spania 25-26

Polonia vs Suedia 18-28

Germania vs Norvegia 23-28





Clasament:





1. Spania (87-76 golaveraj) 6 puncte

2. Norvegia (92-77) 4

3. Suedia (85-73) 4

4. Germania (76-80) 2

5. Rusia (71-77) 2

6. Polonia (72-100) 0.

*Dacă echipele termină la egalitate de puncte, departajarea se face în funcție de rezultatele din meciurile directe.





Primele două clasate în Grupele Principale se califică în semifinale (28 ianuarie), în timp ce finalele au loc pe 30 ianuarie la Budapesta.





România a ratat prezența la turneul final, ultima participare a tricolorilor fiind în 1996.

RESULT: @NORhandball \uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDF4 add another two points after a battling win vs @DHB_Teams \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA. #ehfeuro2022 main round group II is getting exciting! Erik Toft top-scores with 7 goals and is @grundfos Player of the Match \uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/70EqMsqRd7 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2022