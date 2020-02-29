Español
VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Milwaukee Bucks și LA Clippers; Toronto Raptors, învinsă de Charlotte Hornets (Rezultatele zilei)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 29 februarie 2020, 10:51 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Milwaukee Bucks a ajuns la 51 de victorii în actuala ediție din NBA, după ce s-a impus în fața celor de la Oklahoma City Thunder, scor 133-86, în Fiserv Forum. Toronto Raptors, ocupanta locului 2 în Conferința de Est, a fost învinsă pe teren propriu de Charlotte Hornets, scor 99-96. În Conferința de Vest, Los Angeles Clippers a câștigat duelul cu Denver Nuggets, scor 132-103, în Staples Center.


Giannis Antetokounmpo a fost omul meciului disputat în Fiserv Forum, cu 32 de puncte, 12 recuperări și 6 pase decisive. Pentru jucătorul grec a fost al nouălea meci al sezonului în care reușește peste 30 puncte.

Milwaukee Bucks a bifat a cincea victorie consecutivă, oprind astfel seria de cinci succese la rând a celor de la Oklahoma City Thunder.

În Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Raptors a suferit al doilea eșec la rând. Campioana en-titre din NBA a câștigat ultimele două sferturi ale partidei cu Charlotte Hornets (25-21, 30-26), dar avantajul obținut de oaspeți în primele două sferturi (25-23, 27-18) a fost decisiv în stabilirea învingătoarei.

Camerunezul Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) a fost cel mai bun jucător al meciului, cu 24 de puncte, 9 recuperări și 4 pase decisive.

Toronto Raptors câștigase precedentele două întâlniri din acest sezon cu Charlotte Hornets, 132-96, pe 19 noiembrie 2019 și 112-110 după prelungiri, pe 9 ianuarie 2020.


Rezultatele zilei în NBA:

Orlando Magic - Minnesota Timberwolves 136-125
Atlanta Hawks - Brooklyn Nets 141-118
Toronto Raptors - Charlotte Hornets 96-99
Memphis Grizzlies - Sacramento Kings 101-104
Miami Heat - Dallas Mavericks 126-118
Milwaukee Bucks - Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86
New Orleans Pelicans - Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104
Phoenix Suns - Detroit Pistons 111-113
Utah Jazz - Washington Wizards 129-119
Los Angeles Clippers - Denver Nuggets 132-103

Rezumatul meciului Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder.



Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

Sursa foto: soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:




ESRI

