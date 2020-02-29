VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Milwaukee Bucks și LA Clippers; Toronto Raptors, învinsă de Charlotte Hornets (Rezultatele zilei)

Giannis Antetokounmpo a fost omul meciului disputat în Fiserv Forum, cu 32 de puncte, 12 recuperări și 6 pase decisive. Pentru jucătorul grec a fost al nouălea meci al sezonului în care reușește peste 30 puncte.
Atlanta Hawks - Brooklyn Nets 141-118
Toronto Raptors - Charlotte Hornets 96-99
Memphis Grizzlies - Sacramento Kings 101-104
Miami Heat - Dallas Mavericks 126-118
Milwaukee Bucks - Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86
New Orleans Pelicans - Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104
Phoenix Suns - Detroit Pistons 111-113
Utah Jazz - Washington Wizards 129-119
Los Angeles Clippers - Denver Nuggets 132-103
VEST:
EST:
Giannis outruns the defense and stuffs it home! \uD83D\uDCA8@okcthunder 14@Bucks 20— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: ESPN pic.twitter.com/PJ2A7SxXxU
\uD83D\uDCAA Cam Reddish \uD83D\uDCAA— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/2kix8LKxQu
The. Greek. Freak. \uD83E\uDD8C\uD83D\uDCA5\uD83D\uDE24#PhantomCam x #FearTheDeer— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: ESPN pic.twitter.com/5gktExGFwK
Terrence Ross takes flight and has a season-high 33 PTS on the night! pic.twitter.com/YS5gVGmsI6— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
Giannis gets out to 24 PTS (10-14 FGM), 10 REB in the 1st half for the @Bucks on ESPN!@okcthunder 47@Bucks 70 pic.twitter.com/MO9UGjJBqV— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
Donovan Mitchell elevates off two feet for the HAMMER!— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/wO9s1CmRYw
\uD83C\uDF00 WINDMILL BAM SLAM \uD83C\uDF00 pic.twitter.com/HNacFXRmf7— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
Kyle Lowry puts the @Raptors in front from downtown! \uD83D\uDC4C— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83C\uDF9F️ Powered by Ticketmaster ➡️ https://t.co/FZAFEdI0LN pic.twitter.com/ZdBKfYyO92
Devin Booker throws it long off the jump ball! \uD83D\uDC4F— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/0KNcFJBLM9
Jimmy Butler (26 PTS) and the @MiamiHEAT improve to 37-22 with the home victory.— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
Duncan Robinson: 24 PTS, 6 3PM
Kendrick Nunn: 16 PTS, 4 3PM
Seth Curry: 37 PTS (career-high) pic.twitter.com/FQmHqvNroN
#GLeagueAlum @sdotcurry is a walking bucket \uD83C\uDFC0— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 29, 2020
37 PTS (career-high) | 13-15 FGM | 8-9 \uD83D\uDC4C@GLeagueWarriors ➡️ @ErieBayHawks ➡️ @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/3lFTqGQqTa
Derrick Rose (31 PTS) dances and floats it in for the clutch @DetroitPistons bucket! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/6hX5eubNix— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83E\uDD8C @Giannis_An34 puts together his NINTH game this season with 30+ PTS in under 30 minutes played, helping the @Bucks win their 5th in a row! #FearTheDeer— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
32 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/PbHSKZqQuJ
B.I. & Zion combine for 53 \uD83D\uDC4F@B_Ingram13 drops 29 PTS while @Zionwilliamson (24 PTS) becomes the 1st player in @NBAHistory to score 20+ points in 10 straight games before the age of 20! pic.twitter.com/SuPot0tJNc— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
Aaron Gordon FIRST career trip-doub \uD83D\uDCAB@Double0AG goes for 17 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST in the @OrlandoMagic win! #MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/zn22H385nP— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020
\uD83D\uDCAA @jcollins20_ records a double-double of 33 PTS, 13 REB as the @ATLHawks win at home! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/v4P4aj08Oy— NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020