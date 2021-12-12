Español
Formula 1

Imaginea zilei după victoria dramatică a lui Max Verstappen în fața lui Lewis Hamilton

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 12 decembrie 2021, 17:13


Max Verstappen, felicitat dupa castigarea titlului mondial
Max Verstappen, felicitat dupa castigarea titlului mondial
Foto: captura f1.com
Max Verstappen a câștigat în ultimul tur titlul mondial din Formula 1, cursa de la Abu Dhabi fiind una nebună. Olandezul l-a învins pe Lewis Hamilton la ultimele viraje declanșând fiesta în boxa celor de la RedBull.

La finalul cursei de pe Yas Marina Circuit, Anthony (tatăl lui Lewis Hamilton) s-a dus imediat și i-a felicitat pe Max și Jos Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen și salutul de după festivitate de premiere
Clasament final:

1 Max Verstappen 395.5 puncte
2 Lewis Hamilton 387.5.

Clasament final constructori

1 MERCEDES 613.5 puncte / campioană
2 RED BULL RACING HONDA 585.5
3 FERRARI 323.5
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 275
5 ALPINE RENAULT 155
6 ALPHATAURI HONDA 142
7 ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 77
8 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 23
9 ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 13
10 HAAS FERRARI 0.

    Superb gest, (Duminică, 12 decembrie 2021, 17:19)

    Dalla [utilizator]

    incredibilă cursă!

    Era timpul de un suflu nou în F1.


