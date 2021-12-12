Imaginea zilei după victoria dramatică a lui Max Verstappen în fața lui Lewis Hamilton

La finalul cursei de pe Yas Marina Circuit, Anthony (tatăl lui Lewis Hamilton) s-a dus imediat și i-a felicitat pe Max și Jos Verstappen.



A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony \uD83D\uDC4A #AbuDhabiGP \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 pic.twitter.com/5n2uaLrfr2

Respect all round on the podium after an epic title race that will be remembered forever \uD83C\uDFC6#AbuDhabiGP \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEA #F1 @Max33Verstappen @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/EDgKox9AoJ