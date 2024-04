\uD83D\uDEA8 Thomas Müller makes his \uD835\uDFD5\uD835\uDFCE\uD835\uDFCE\uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC21 official appearance for Bayern, becoming the first outfield player to reach this milestone for the club.



Only former goalkeeper Sepp Maier (709) has made more appearances… next record, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/pz5510FaD0