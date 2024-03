\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are expected to be out for more than one month after their injuries.



◉ Frenkie de Jong has a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle.



◉ Pedri has a right quadriceps injury. pic.twitter.com/9Uysm25rGd